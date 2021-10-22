AU Small Finance Bank launches QR Sound Box to boost digital payments

AU Small Finance Bank

With an aim to enhance its reach in digital payments, leading small finance bank -- AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) -- on October 22 announced the the launch of a QR Code Sound Box.

The Jaipur-headquartered SFB said that the QR Sound Box will help small merchants to run their operations smoothly without the hassle of reading SMS every time when a customer makes a payment. So far the bank has deployed over two lakh QR Codes.

ALSO READ: AU Small Finance Bank shares inch up on 45% growth in Q2 deposits

AU SFB said that the QR code sound box is a small and portable speaker which comes with a dedicated SIM slot for data connectivity which gives voice notification. The new sound box is available in five languages including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Gujarati and Marathi.

"This launch will accelerate our Digital India mission and make more financial services available to the underserved. At the same time, this product will also ensure customers loyalty to use AU Bank QR and simplify the payment process. Our QR Code sound box is another effort by us as changemakers - Badlaav ki Pahal," AU SFB Executive Director Uttam Tibrewal said.

Prior to the launch of QR code sound box, AU SFB had launched credit cards and AU 0101-super app, which further simplified banking by offering banking from home with video banking service.