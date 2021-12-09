MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Asian Development Bank approves Rs 2,645-crore loan to improve urban services in India

The loan supports the policies established by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to accelerate universal coverage of piped water supply and improved sanitation, Asian Development Bank said in a release.

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Asian Development Bank on Thursday said it has approved a Rs 2,644.85 crore (USD 350 million) loan for India to help improve its urban services.

The loan supports the policies established by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to accelerate universal coverage of piped water supply and improved sanitation, Asian Development Bank said in a release.

The loan supports the policies established by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to accelerate universal coverage of piped water supply and improved sanitation, Asian Development Bank said in a release.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 350 million policy-based loan to improve urban services in India, the release said.

This is part of the recently launched national programme Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and to provide affordable housing to all, including poor, urban migrant and industrial workers, under the flagship mission Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ADB said.

Close

Related stories

The programme will benefit the urban poor, including other disadvantaged, economically weaker sections and low-income groups.

"This loan supports the government’s agenda in transforming cities into economically vibrant and sustainable communities, continuing ADB’s long-term engagement with India to improve basic urban services delivery in various states,” ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist for South Asia Sanjay Joshi stated.

Efforts to improve urban water supply, sanitation and affordable housing, and performance-based fiscal transfer will help the country accelerate reforms in urban service delivery and COVID-19 recovery initiatives, he added.

ADB said India’s current estimated urban population of 460 million (46 crore) is the second-largest in the world and is projected to reach nearly 600 million (60 crore) by 2030, growing at an annual rate of over 2 per cent.

As urban areas will continue to contribute over 60 per cent of gross domestic product, cities will become a strong engine of growth for India — generating economic activity and outputs, creating jobs for a significant volume of workers, improving competitiveness and urban livability, and protecting the environment.

ADB will provide knowledge and advisory support to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in programme implementation, including monitoring and evaluation.

It will also help select low-income states and urban local bodies to implement policy reforms, prepare investment plans and provide recommendations on cross-cutting issues like climate change, environmental and social safeguards assessment, and gender equality and social inclusion.
PTI
Tags: #ADB #Asian Development Bank #Business #Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)
first published: Dec 9, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.