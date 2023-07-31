Archer Aviation gets $142-mn eVTOL aircraft purchase contract from US Air Force

The aviation firm said it the aircraft's capabilities will enhance the national defense of the United States of America. (Image source: https://archer.com)

Archer Aviation Inc announced on July 31 that it has extended its partnership with the US Department of Defence (DoD) by obtaining new contracts from the US Air Force for up to $142 million in

electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The US Air Force will receive up to six Archer Midnight aircraft as part of the contract, which will include sharing additional flight test data and certification-related test reports, performing pilot training, and establishing maintenance and repair operations, California-based Archer said in a press release.

This is the largest total contract value with the US Air Force of any OEM in the eVTOL industry, Archer claimed in a separate tweet.

According to Archer, the new contracts signal the US military's acknowledgment of the transformative potential offered by the firm's innovative electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology aircraft for the country's Armed Forces.

Archer said that this deal represents a significant expansion of their 2021 partnership through the Air Force Agility Prime program.

The eVTOL aircraft have the potential to serve as an alternative to helicopters for personnel transport and rescue operations, according to the company. Archer's Midnight aircraft are expected to provide a considerably safer and quieter alternative to helicopters while also being less expensive for the US military to transport, operate and maintain in the field, it said.

“This historic agreement reflects the steadfast commitment by our Armed Forces to embrace the cutting-edge technology our eVTOL aircraft offer,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. “It’s clear that the development and commercialization of eVTOL technology continues to remain a national priority. We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force to integrate Midnight into their operational fleet with a focus on transport, logistics and rescue operations.”

Archer Aviation also said its Government Services Advisory Board aims to facilitate greater engagement between the company and US government and public safety agencies. The primary objective is to explore potential opportunities for commercializing their eVTOL aircraft, it also said.