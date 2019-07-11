Apple begins exporting India-made iPhones to Europe: Report

Apple has begun shipping iPhones made in India to European markets, according to a report in The Economic Times. Around 70-80 percent of capacity at its assembly facility in Bengaluru is being exported, sources told the paper.

Under 100,000 units of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are being exported a month, the article quoted Neil Shah, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, as saying. “The exports have begun a few months ago to European markets,” Shah added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Wistron’s Bengaluru facility currently assembles the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7. The exports will give a push to the government’s Make in India initiative.

Media reports also suggest that contract manufacturer Foxconn might soon start assembling the newer iPhone X in India at a plant in Tami Nadu.

The trade war has caused Apple explore the option of shifting it production out of China, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review.

Pushing manufacturing in India might help Apple avoid import duties, which would let it lower the price of devices. The company could also invest the savings in its retail chain. Manufacturing in India will also help Apple fulfil local sourcing norms, a criterion for opening its own store in India.