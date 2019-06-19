App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple Inc explores moving 15-30% of production capacity from China: Report

Apple's request was a result of the extended Sino-US trade dispute, but a trade resolution will not lead to a change in the company's decision.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on June 19.

Apple's request was a result of the extended Sino-US trade dispute, but a trade resolution will not lead to a change in the company's decision, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources.

The iPhone maker has decided that the risks of depending heavily on manufacturing in China are too great and even rising, it said.

Key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, major MacBook maker Quanta Computer Inc, iPad maker Compal Electronics Inc, and AirPods makers Inventec Corp, Luxshare-ICT and Goertek have been asked to evaluate options outside of China, Nikkei reported.

The countries being considered include Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. India and Vietnam are among the favorites for smartphones, Nikkei said, citing sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions are private.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:58 pm

