    Apollo Hospitals gets Best COVID-19 response award at Moneycontrol Family Business Leader Awards 

    Based in Chennai, Apollo started 39 years ago as the first corporate provider of healthcare in India and has expanded to services such as a pharmacy, diagnostics, primary care and home care. 

    April 29, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd was conferred the Best COVID-19 response award at the Moneycontrol Family Business Leader Awards for its contribution to the battle against the pandemic over the last two years.

    The group was founded by Prathap C Reddy in 1983 as the first corporate provider of healthcare in India and has emerged as one of Asia’s foremost integrated healthcare services providers.

    It has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, including hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics and several retail health models.

    The group also has telemedicine facilities across several countries, health insurance services, global projects consultancy, medical colleges, Medvarsity for e-learning, colleges of nursing and hospital management and a research foundation.

    Importantly, hospitals under the group treated more than 200,000 patients during the pandemic, including the devastating Delta wave last year, and has worked with 16 state governments apart from the central government.

    To serve COVID-19 patients, it has put in place strong public-private-partnership models in several states to deliver telemedicine.

    Several Apollo hospitals have been among the first in India to receive international healthcare accreditation from the US- based Joint Commission International. Theyhave also been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers in India.

    In 2021-22, the group earned revenue of Rs 9,153. 23 crore. In 2020, the company had 69, 939 employees.

    Apollo’s promoters include Prathap C Reddy, Preetha Reddy, Sangita Reddy, Suneeta Reddy and Shobana Kamineni. The promoter group owns 29.18 percent of shareholding in the company.



    Tags: #Apollo #COVID hospitals #private hospitals
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 08:28 pm
