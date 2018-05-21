Roselabs Finance's appoints Uma Hiremath as company secretary and CO

We kindly want to inform you that, Ms. Uma Hiremath, has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from May 21, 2018. She is Associate Member of ICSI also has more than five year of experience in field of Secretarial work.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Ms. Uma Hiremath, has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 21st May, 2018.She is Associate Member of ICSI also has more than five year of experience in field of Secretarial workSource : BSE