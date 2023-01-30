English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Watch Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya now.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    India has become our largest site outside US, says Boeing India President Salil Gupte

    Today the demand for aircraft has jumped high. There is no surprise that Air India is looking for more aircraft, says Gupte

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    January 30, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    India has become the largest site for Boeing outside the US in terms of manufacturing and workforce, its India President Salil Gupte said, underscoring the region's importance for the aircraft major.

    “India is leading the way. It is not just building something that is already built somewhere. India is leading in innovation at Boeing…To me, that’s an example of what India can make and accomplish and we are excited about this market,” he said.

    Gupte’s words come at a time when there are talks about Air India securing around 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrow-body planes along with 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X.
    “Today the demand for aircraft has jumped high. There is no surprise that Air India is looking for more aircraft. They are going to talk to Boeing, Air Bus, and everyone to match that demand,” Gupte said adding that the times are very exciting for the aviation industry.

    Boeing has around 300 suppliers in India and 70 are MSMEs, Gupte said.