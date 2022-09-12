English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Analytics firm Thoughtspot to invest $150 million in India, opens 3rd centre in Thiruvananthapuram

    The company, backed by marquee venture capital funds, does not have a headquarters per se, instead operates from California, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and employs around 800, of them around 300 in the country.

    PTI
    September 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

    Saas-based analytics firm Thoughtspot is investing USD 150 million (around Rs 1,190 crore) in the country over the next five years and also has just opened its third centre in the country in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The company, backed by marquee venture capital funds, does not have a headquarters per se, instead operates from California, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and employs around 800, of them around 300 in the country.

    While the Bengaluru office houses over 150, the other centre has a little over 100 headcount now and the Thiruvanathapuram centre will have 50 or so by the end of this year from 15 now, its co-founder and executive chairman Ajeet Singh told PTI on Monday.

    He said they will be investing USD 150 million in the country over the next five years, having already spent around USD 25 million each in the existing two centres. On completion of this investment, the India headcount will top 1,000, he added.

    The company, though serves Hindustan Unilever, and its parent Unilever, does not have a marketing team in the country, so the first priority is to have a marketing team here, Singh said, adding currently its revenue comes from the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

    Close

    Related stories

    Singh said since the founding in 2012, they have raised USD 670 million and at the latest USD 100-million funding round in November 2021, its valuation was USD 4.2 billion.

    The company boasts of external investors like Lightspeed Ventures, Future Fund, Khosla Ventures (of Vinod Khosla), General Catalyst, Capital One, Sapphire Ventures, and Snowflake Computing among others, Singh said, without disclosing how much they own and also how much the promoters hold. He also refused to disclose revenue and profit numbers.
    PTI
    Tags: #analytics #Analytics firm Thoughtspot #foreign investment #Hindustan Unilever #Thiruvananthapuram #ThoughtSpot
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 05:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.