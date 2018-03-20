App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid engine trouble, IndiGo plans to add 35 aircraft to its fleet: Report

The airline plans to add the expected 15 ATRs by the end of 2018, and is planning to add 20 A320ceo aircraft to its existing order with Airbus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo Airlines is looking to add 35 aircraft to its fleet, in an attempt to recover from grounding of 11 aircraft due to engine failures, a Financial Express report said.

IndiGo plans to add 15 ATRs to its fleet by the end of 2018. The airline will also negotiate with Airbus to add 20 A320ceos to the existing order of 25 aircraft, sources told Financial Express.

It expects a total of 45 A320ceos to be delivered by March 2019.

"By the end of this year at least 15 ATRs will be joining the fleet and this will help add capacity to meet some part of the demand post the grounding of the aircraft by the DGCA, till the grounded aircraft are back to flying, along with other measures the airline is already undertaking,", a source told Financial Express. 

related news

IndiGo did not respond to Financial Express's request for a comment.

The DGCA last week ordered airlines to ground A320neo aircraft after multiple instances of mid-air engine failure. The PW engines used in some of the aircraft were found to be faulty.

The move affected 8 IndiGo aircraft and 3 GoAir aircraft, leading to the airlines cancelling over 600 flights cumulatively this month.

Of the 600 flights, 488 flights are IndiGo flights.

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, and Air India have reported eight technical glitches in their aircrafts over the past two days, PTI reported.

tags #A320neo #Air India #Airbus #Business #GoAir #IndiGo #Jet Airways #SpiceJet

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC