Amid engine trouble, IndiGo plans to add 35 aircraft to its fleet: Report

IndiGo Airlines is looking to add 35 aircraft to its fleet, in an attempt to recover from grounding of 11 aircraft due to engine failures, a Financial Express report said.

IndiGo plans to add 15 ATRs to its fleet by the end of 2018. The airline will also negotiate with Airbus to add 20 A320ceos to the existing order of 25 aircraft, sources told Financial Express.

It expects a total of 45 A320ceos to be delivered by March 2019.

"By the end of this year at least 15 ATRs will be joining the fleet and this will help add capacity to meet some part of the demand post the grounding of the aircraft by the DGCA, till the grounded aircraft are back to flying, along with other measures the airline is already undertaking,", a source told Financial Express.

IndiGo did not respond to Financial Express's request for a comment.

The DGCA last week ordered airlines to ground A320neo aircraft after multiple instances of mid-air engine failure. The PW engines used in some of the aircraft were found to be faulty.

The move affected 8 IndiGo aircraft and 3 GoAir aircraft, leading to the airlines cancelling over 600 flights cumulatively this month.

Of the 600 flights, 488 flights are IndiGo flights.