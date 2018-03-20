Technical glitches plague Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet planes too

Even as budget carrier Indigo continues to face the heat over the frequent glitches with its Airbus A320 Neo planes due to faulty engines, three other carriers, including the state-run Air India, also reported as many as eight technical problems on their planes in the last two days.

According to a source, in one incident, one of the wheels of a Jet Airways B737 plane was found damaged before flying to Mumbai on Saturday and it remained grounded till the problem was fixed.

In two other incidents, a Jet Airways flight for Doha from Mumbai had to return to the bay following vibrations in engine 2 of an Airbus A330 while its Chennai flight from the city also returned to the bay due to technical issues, the source said.

"On arrival of Jet Airways flight 9W 418 Mumbai- Jaipur, on March 17, and during a routine inspection, necessitated a grounding due a technical requirement. The return flight 9W 417 Jaipur-Mumbai operated with a revised departure on the following day due to Jaipur airfield closure and the arrival of a fresh crew set," the airline said in a statement today.

On the return of the Doha flight to the bay, it said, "in the interest of safety, our flight 9W 552 operating from Mumbai to Doha, returned to the bay due to technical reasons," Jet Airways said.

Meanwhile, source also said, brake and one of the wheels of an SpiceJet aircraft and brake was also found damaged at the Hyderabad airport after landing form Patna, the source said.

Similarly, one of the engines of its flight operating on Bengaluru-Hyderabad route experienced vibrations during climb while in another incident the air-conditioning system developed a technical glitch when it was departing from the city to New Delhi, according to the source.

However, a SpiceJet spokesperson denied that its aircraft experienced any vibrations and said there was a small issue with the wheel of its Hyderabad flight, which was rectified in no time.

"There was no damage of any kind to either the aircraft, engine, wheel or brake of the aircraft. There was a small issue with the wheel, which was replaced and the aircraft returned back to operation for its next rotation," SpiceJet added.

Glitches, though minor, were also reported from two of Air India's A321 planes on Sunday, operating from Chennai to Port Blair and from Guwahati to Imphal, the source added.

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.