English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Aiwa India expects to clock Rs 8,000 crore revenue in 5 years; plans Rs 160 crore initial investment

    Aiwa India, a consumer electronics company, said on Wednesday that it expects to generate Rs 8,000 crore in revenue over the next 4–5 years and that it will initially invest roughly Rs 160 crore to grow its business in India.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Consumer electronics company Aiwa India aims to clock Rs 8,000-crore revenue over the next 4-5 years and plans to invest around Rs 160 crore initially to expand its business in India, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday. Established in 1951 in Japan, Aiwa has partnered with Dixon Technologies for manufacturing television sets in India, Aiwa India managing director Ajay Mehta said.

    "We aim to have revenue of around Rs 8,000 crore over the next 4-5 years. This fiscal we are looking at revenue of around Rs 400 crore from sales of television and audio products. We will be diversifying our portfolio to achieve the larger target," Mehta said. He further added that the company will invest Rs 160 crore in marketing over a period of next two years and will focus on social media to push its campaign.

    He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Aiwa smart TV range, Magnifiq series, which will be available in 32 to 65 inch screen size. The company will sell TVs through 300 retailers across the country initially.

    Mehta said that the company plans to double its retailer count by September this year and further increase the reach to around 3,500 retailers in a year. "Television will be our anchor product. Our smart TVs are Google certified. We will sell only through offline retailers only initially," Mehta said.

    Aiwa's present global revenue is around Rs 8,000 crore. The company started India operations in April 2021 with the launch of audio products. Mehta said that the company will add new consumer durable products next year which will include washing machine, refrigerator, etc.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We expect to sell 1.5 lakh units of smart TVs by March 2023, " Mehta said. The company is looking to garner 5 per cent market share in five years.

    "We want to go slow and invest time in the market. That is why we have kept a conservative estimate of 5 per cent market share for TV over the next 5 years," Mehta said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aiwa India #Business #India #Technology
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 02:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.