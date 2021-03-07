AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes says flying taxi business to launch in 2022

AirAsia Co-Founder and CEO Tony Fernandes (File Image)

AirAsia Group Bhd could launch its flying taxi services as early as 2022, according to company co-founder and CEO Tony Fernandes.

“We are working on that right now. I think we are about a year and a half away from launching,” Fernandes said at the Youth Economic Forum on March 6, The Economic Times reported.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Terming it an opportunity for “once-in-a-lifetime chance to recast business and re-look at things”, Fernandes said he expects e-hailing services to begin from April 2022. Giving details of the ride, he said the company hopes to have a four-seater flying taxi powered by a quadcopter.

Besides flying taxis, Fernandes also announced the airlines’ partnership with state-run Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre to “develop an urban drone delivery service”.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Despite the diversification, Fernandes said that he was “optimistic that air travel will soon rebound” on the back of worldwide vaccination programmes. Within Malaysia, he said, he “hopes interstate travel will start in the next two to three weeks”. He expects international travel to pick up in July or August 2021.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malaysian air carrier has also been expanding into the digital space. It launched a “super app” providing passengers with financial, logistics and shopping services besides travel services, the report said.