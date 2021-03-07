English
March 07, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 346th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 347th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The active cases registered an increase
for the fifth consecutive day and the COVID-19 active caseload increased to 1,84,523 which now comprises 1.65 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.95 percent, the ministry data stated. A total of 18,711 new infections were registered in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,57,756 with 100 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,68,520 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.95 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 percent. Globally, more than 11.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.67 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Coronavirus Live updates: Karnataka to have 3,000 vaccination centres from March 8, says Health minister K Sudhakar

    The number of Covid-19 vaccination centres in Karnataka will be increased to 3,000 from Monday, state health minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday. "From 8 March, Covid-19 vaccination will be provided at about 3,000 centres including Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Taluk Hospitals and District Hospitals and the target is to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people each day across the state," Sudhakar said during a review meeting. The state health minister also informed that the daily Covid-19 case count in Bengaluru has jumped to 400, after recording about 200-250 new infections for several weeks.

  • March 07, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Pandemic fatigue, lack of fear behind Maharashtra COVID-19 surge, says govt

    The Union Health Ministry has released a report on the surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra which suggested that "COVID inappropriate behaviour" and enhanced aggregations due to recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season and crowded public transport are possible causes of the hike in coronavirus cases in the state.

    "While the exact causes of the surge are not known - since laxity in COVID behaviour is not specific to the state - the possible factors are COVID inappropriate behaviour due to lack of fear of disease, pandemic fatigue; miss outs and super spreaders; and enhanced aggregations due to recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season and opening of schools and crowded public transport," the report said. The Health Ministry's COVID management assessment report also suggested that the virus is spreading to hither to unaffected areas and most cases are asymptomatic.

  • March 07, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000

    Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday. According to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 13,205 with 39 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,595 patients were in a critical condition, it said, adding that the positivity rate was recorded at 4.5 percent on Sunday.

    The ministry said that 559,248 people have so far recovered from the contagion. The country has 18,055 active cases. Pakistan’s positivity rate mostly remained below three per cent in February but again started going up this month and now has crossed four percent. Officials have warned of a third wave hitting the country if steps were not taken to stop the tide.

  • March 07, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Telangana records 158 new COVID-19 cases

    Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Telangana as the tally of positive cases rose marginally to 2.99 lakh, while a lone fatality took the toll to 1,641, the state government said on Sunday As many as 207 people were cured of the virus against 158 new cases as of 8 PM on Saturday.  The maximum of 30 new cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 15 from Ranga Reddy and 10 Medchal Malkajgiri districts, a government bulletin said. 

    The total number of cases in the state stood at 2,99,900 while recoveries were 2,96,373 and 1,886 patients were under treatment at different hospitals As many as 40,616 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 89,64,623. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate was 98.82 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent. 

  • March 07, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Gujarat man infected with COVID-19 after taking 2nd dose of vaccine

    A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday. The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar''s Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar''s Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.

    "He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added. The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered. He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side. As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.

  • March 07, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Three cases of UK's COVID-19 strain, one of Brazilian variant detected in West Bengal

    Three persons in West Bengal were on Saturday detected with UK''s new COVID-19 strain, and one with the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, prompting the administration to take strict precautionary measures, a senior official of the health department said. Necessary measures are being taken to isolate these infected patients, he said. "Our experienced doctors are monitoring them round the clock in accordance with the protocols set by the Union health ministry," he told PTI.

    The state recorded 259 fresh cases of the infectious disease, pushing the tally to 5,76,435. The toll mounted to 10,277 with two more fatalities -- one in North 24 Parganas and the other in Howrah -- according to a bulletin released by the health department. Both of them died due comorbidities, and COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin stated. Kolkata reported 83 new cases, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas at 52.

    Since Friday, 270 recoveries were reported from different districts of the state, taking the discharge rate to 97.66 per cent. Bengal currently has 3,213 active cases. As many as 19,665 samples were tested in the state over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such clinical examinations to 86,78,594, the bulletin said. On Saturday, at least 69,700 people took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 14,820 were administered the second jab, the senior official said. "A total of 84,500 people were vaccinated today. Of them 28,973 are aged 60 years and above, while 5,100 are in the age group 45-59 years and have comorbidities," he said, adding that there was no case of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported from anywhere in the state.

  • March 07, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Stepping up vaccine coverage by May end will help check COVID spread, says expert

    The spread of COVID-19 in the country would remain at low levels if the vaccination coverage is expanded substantially, possibly by inoculating those above 30 years of age and without comorbidities, by end of May, an expert has said. Though there has been a spike in the number of cases in some states, overall they have remained much on the lower side despite elections being held in some states, G V S Murthy, Director of Indian Institute of Public Health here, set up under the aegis of Public Health Foundation of India, said.

    "A sudden spike in cases has not been seen though civic polls were held in Hyderabad and local body elections took place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh," he said. The infection is spreading, most probably after those who were leading protected lives got exposed as they moved out of their homes and mingled with others, he said.

  • March 07, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility

    Sri Lanka on Sunday received the first batch of 264,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines provided under the World Health Organisation's COVAX facility, an official said. COVAX is the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level. The first batch of the coronavirus vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the state minister of COVID prevention Dr Sudarshini Fernandopulle said.

    "Today we received 264,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility to the Ministry of Health," he said. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) delivered the first shipment of 264,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine provided to Sri Lanka under the World Health Organisation's COVAX facility.

  • March 07, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal

    Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case on Sunday, a senior health official said. The state's caseload stands at 16,839, of which three are active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

    The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 per cent, he said. The state has so far tested over 4.82 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 342 in the last 24 hours, the official said. A total of 55,304 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said

  • March 07, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men pull out from final

    The Indian men''s boxing team''s final campaign at the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain was derailed by a positive COVID-19 case in the side, resulting in three withdrawals from the summit clashes. Olympic-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) tested positive for the virus and as a result of being his roommates, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81kg) were forced to withdraw from the finals on Sunday night.

    All three of them ended with silver medals which could have been gold but for the unforeseen circumstances. "What started as a great competition has ended in an anti-climax," Indian boxing''s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI from Castellon. Ashish is "asymptomatic and is doing fine". He will serve his quarantine in Castellon for two weeks before heading back to India. Hussamuddin and Sumit have tested negative and are travelling back with the team which will land in Mumbai on Monday.

    Also unable to compete in the final was veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) due to "sickness". Manish Kaushik (63kg) ended up being the sole gold medal winner for the side, beating Denmark''s Nikolai Terteryan in the summit clash to complete a brilliant comeback from a knee injury which kept him out of action for a year. Among the women, Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who is also bound for the Olympics, was forced out of her final after her semifinal opponent -- Kiria Tapia of Puerto Rico -- tested positive for the virus. The Indian, however, has returned a negative test. "Because of local government regulations, she could not compete," Indian women''s boxing''s high performance director Rafaelle Bergamasco said.

  • March 07, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Thane records 746 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

    With the addition of 746 new cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,69,065, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives ofthree more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,299, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 per cent, he said.

    So far, 2,55,604 patients have recuperated from the viral infection, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.99 per cent, he said. There are 7,162 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,268 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said.

  • March 07, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for second day

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Sunday. The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,024, the official said. The archipelago now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are coronavirus free, he said.

    One more person recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 4,955. The coronavirus death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,78,437 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the test positivity rate is 1.80 per cent.

