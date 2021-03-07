Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities

March 07, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

for the fifth consecutive day and the COVID-19 active caseload increased to 1,84,523 which now comprises 1.65 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.95 percent, the ministry data stated. A total of 18,711 new infections were registered in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,57,756 with 100 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,68,520 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.95 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 percent. Globally, more than 11.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.67 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 347th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The active cases registered an increase