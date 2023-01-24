English
    Air India tweaks in-flight liquor service policy after 'pee-gate'

    As part of the new policy, the airline has asked its crew to refer to the US National Restaurants Association’s Traffic Light system to recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    Air India on January 24 reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy and made some adjustments for better clarity following multiple cases of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

    As part of the new policy, the airline has asked its crew to refer to the US National Restaurants Association’s Traffic Light system to recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication.

    Air India has also taken reference from other carriers' practices and inputs from the US NRA guidelines.

    The Tata Group airlines in a statement said that while its alcohol policy was found to be largely in line with existing practice, “some adjustments have been made for better clarity".