Air India SATS to build country’s largest multi-modal cargo hub at Noida International Airport

Leading airport services company, Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), has been selected by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) to design, build, finance and operate an integrated multi-modal cargo hub (MMCH) in 87 acres at the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Air India SATS is the ground-handling services arm of Air India. The multi-modal cargo hub at the Noida International airport will be equipped with connectivity options, and integrated process-driven systems to cater to the burgeoning logistic demand of the country. AISATS received the ‘Letter of Award’ (LOA) at the UP Global Investors Summit.

The cargo hub will be a first of its kind in India, comprising of integrated cargo terminal (ICT) and an integrated warehousing and logistics zone (IWLZ). The ICT will handle both domestic and international cargo with dedicated terminals. It will also be managing express courier shipments and will have a coolport facility for pharmaceuticals and temperature-sensitive cargo.

“Catering to a large catchment area with a huge growth potential owing to multimodal connectivity, we are certain that MMCH will truly become the gateway to north India. MMCH, will redefine cargo warehousing in India and establish itself as a new global benchmark,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, AISATS.

The Noida airport is being developed by YIAPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and the government.

According to the YIAPL, the international airport in Noida will set a new benchmark for digital airports by implementing state-of-the-art technology to facilitate seamless and mostly contactless travel through the airport.

The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows and commitment to minimal environmental impact. It will be a digital airport enabling contactless travel and personalised services for families, the elderly and business travellers.