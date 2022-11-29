AIIMS ransomware attack: Two system analysts suspended as officials scan 50 servers, 5K computers

File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

Two system analysts working at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have been suspended after a ransomware attack crippled the online operations of one of India's most prestigious hospitals.

The suspended analysts were earlier given the show cause notice

AIIMS officials told Moneycontrol that 50 servers and 5,000 computers are being scanned using antivirus software to check if systems were bugged beforehand.

“Nearly 30 out of around 50 servers and over 1,500 out of about 5,000 endpoint computers have been scanned using antivirus and the activity is ongoing,” an AIIMS official told Moneycontrol.

The servers of AIIMS have been out of order for over a week now after a ransomware attack affected all the hospital’s online operations. The official said it will “take some time” for the systems to get back to normal.

All the hospital’s services, including outpatient and inpatient departments and laboratories, are functioning in manual mode.

A National Informatics Centre official said its high-level team along with the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) and the ministry of home affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

The AIIMS official said four servers arranged for restoring e-hospital services have been scanned and prepared for the databases and applications.

“Restoration of the main e-hospital database backup is in progress. The Laboratory Information System (LIS) database and other dependent databases have been restored,” the official said.

Large data volume

AIIMS denied reports the hackers demanded payment of Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency to restore the systems.

“The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” AIIMS said in an official statement.

AIIMS serves an estimated 1.5 million outpatients and 80,000 inpatients every year, according to some reports.

According to another AIIMS official, the restoration is being carried out in a phased manner.

The AIIMS official said additional staff is being deployed to manage patient care.

“There were some issues detected in the in-patient discharge facility – that has been sorted out. We have deployed extra manpower, also staff members are doing overtime to nullify the gaps,” the official said.