English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ahead of Budget 2023, Indian rupee falls below 82 against US dollar

    The last time the rupee went past the 82 mark against the US dollar was on January 10

    Manish M. Suvarna
    January 31, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

    The Indian rupee on January 31 fell below 82 against the US dollar, which the forex dealers attributed to a surge in the dollar index and foreign fund outflows from equities.

    The last time the rupee plunged below the 82 mark against the dollar was on  January 10.

    “Surge in the dollar index, foreign fund outflow and hedging demand ahead of the key event (union budget) pushed the rupee lower after the European markets open,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “Foreign funds are aggressively selling the Indian equities.”

    Foreign investors pulled Rs 23,159 crore from Indian equity markets as of January 30, according to the NSDL data.