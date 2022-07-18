English
    Aequs & Hindalco in strategic alliance for commercial aerospace sector

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

    Aequs Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of aircraft components, and Hindalco Industries Ltd, an integrated aluminium products company of the Aditya Birla Group, on July 18 inked a strategic alliance for joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector.

    Aequs in its press release said the partnership leverages the capabilities, market presence, and industry knowledge of the respective parties for the development, manufacture and qualification of extrusions required for commercial aerospace OEMs and other of its customers.

    “This strategic alliance marks a breakthrough for the Indian aerospace sector by further integrating the entire value chain to deliver 100% in-country value add. It creates strategic value for our customers by enhancing manufacturing sustainability and reliability in the country,” said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs.

    The company said with the introduction of aluminium extrusions to its portfolio in partnership with Hindalco, it strengthens the one-stop solution strategy with a fully localized aerospace supply chain that is sustainable and ecofriendly.

    Aequs operates the largest aero machining facility in India with over 1 million machining hours delivered per year from the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster. The campus also houses co-located capabilities for end-to-end manufacturing from forgings to surface treatment and complex aerostructure assemblies.

    Hindalco is in the extrusions industry in India with presence across the aluminium value chain – from bauxite mining to extrusions.
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 05:56 pm
