Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani, Welspun to set up Logistics Parks separately in Hyderabad

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Telangana IT and Industries, said these parks, to be set up separately by th firms, have attracted the attention of some major global and domestic logistics players.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Adani Group and textile major Welspun Group are in the process of setting up two separate Logistics Parks here, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

He said the government's 'investment friendly' industrial policy TS iPass, coupled with the fact that the state is geographically located at an ideal place in the country, among others, made it ideal for logistics management for firms.

The official, speaking on the sidelines of FICCI's National Executive meeting here, said Telangana has so far received investment proposals worth USD 21 billion in the last four and half years with a 60 per cent conversion rate.

Ranjan also said hospitality firm OYO planned to expand some of its B2B activities like wedding and holiday packages at its technology centre here.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 05:16 pm

