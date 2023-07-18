Adani Enterprises AGM: Hindenburg report was a malicious attempt at damaging Group's reputation, says Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani expressed his surprise at the immense growth of the Adani Group, which has now become one of India's biggest conglomerates.

In his speech during the Adani Enterprises AGM on July 18, Gautam Adani thanked all those who played a part in the company's success and emphasised that the true ambitions of the company are yet to be realised.

Gautam Adani also addressed the Hindenburg report, stating that it was a premeditated and malicious effort to tarnish the Adani Group's reputation and manipulate the company's stocks for short-term financial gain.

He reassured the shareholders that the Adani Group remains resilient, focused on its long-term goals, and committed to maintaining its strong position in the market.

In his address, Adani emphasised the crucial role of a stable government in implementing policies and fostering economic growth.

He highlighted the positive impact of several structural reforms that have been instrumental in facilitating strong, sustainable, and balanced growth.

Adani further stressed the significance of India's demographics and the continuous expansion of internal demand, which together create a potent combination for the country's economic development. With these factors in place, he expressed optimism about the future prospects of the Adani Group and its contribution to the nation's progress.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)