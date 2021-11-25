MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Acer India, Dixon Tech partner to make up to 5 lakh laptops annually in India

The facility will have a capacity to manufacture up to 5 lakh Acer laptops annually. "Acer India, the leading PC brand, and Dixon Technologies have partnered for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Noida," the joint statement said.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Taiwanese IT hardware firm Acer has roped in domestic electronic manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies for making its laptops in India, both companies said in a joint statement.

The facility will have a capacity to manufacture up to 5 lakh Acer laptops annually. "Acer India, the leading PC brand, and Dixon Technologies have partnered for the manufacturing of laptops at Dixon’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Noida," the joint statement said.

The manufacturing unit was inaugurated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology joint secretary Saurabh Gaur in the presence of Dixon Technologies Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani, Acer India President & Managing Director Harish Kohli, Acer India Chief Business Officer Sudhir Goel.

"This will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) by the Government of India. The factory will have capacity to produce upto 5,00,000 laptops annually," the statement said.

Dixon Technologies is one the contract manufacturers that has qualified for the PLI scheme for IT hardware. "We are excited about our partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) who is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products for diverse consumer products. Acer will manufacture multiple laptops catering to segments from value to mainstream including education segment with Acer global manufacturing practices and guidance," Kohli said.

Close

Related stories

Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the value segment category, mainstream segment, and education segment at the Dixon factory. Vachani said that with this partnership Dixon has entered manufacturing laptops in India.

"Acer India established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide thanks to its advanced technology. We are sure that with their vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Acer laptops to the customers," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Acer India #Business #Companies #Dixon Tech #laptops
first published: Nov 25, 2021 09:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.