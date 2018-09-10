App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhar Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aadhar Housing Finance (AHFL) Monday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 1,400 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), maturing in three, five and 10 years.

The base size of the issue is Rs 500 crore, with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 900 crore. The company is offering an annual coupon of 9.60 percent, 9.65 percent and 9.75 percent on the three, five and 10-year bonds, respectively.

The issue will open on September 14 and close on September 28.

"At least 75 percent of the proceeds of the issue will be used for lending, financing and repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes," said Deo Shankar Tripathi, managing director and chief executive officer, AHFL.

The deposit taking housing finance company has an approval to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through bonds, and this is the first tranche.

Out of the company's total borrowing portfolio, 68 percent is from banks and the balance consists of bonds, refinance from the National Housing Bank, fixed deposits and commercial papers. AHFL provides affordable housing financing products to economical weaker section and low-income group in small cities and towns.

The average ticket size and incremental ticket size for housing loans is Rs 8.22 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh, respectively. It has a presence in 20 states, with 272 branches.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 02:40 pm

