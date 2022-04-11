English
    40 electric scooters of Jitendra EV loaded in truck catch fire in Nashik

    40 electric scooters of Jitendra EV have caught fire after being loaded in a transport container in Nashik, reported CNBC-TV18

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

    As many as 40 electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles(EV) caught fire on April 11 after being loaded in a transport container in Nashik, reported CNBC-TV18.

    The incident took place next to the Jitendra EV factory. The scooters were being transported to Bengaluru and no one has been reported injured, sources told CNBC-TV18. The company said that it is conducting an investigation to find the root cause of the fire.

    Also Read: EV two-wheelers fire: Centre to seek explanation from Ola, Okinawa

    Meanwhile, on April 7, the government decided to call Ola Electric and Okinawa Scooters for an explanation on recent fires in their electric two-wheelers. An Ola electric scooter and an Okinawa electric bike recently caught fire, leaving several customers concerned.

    According to government sources, technical teams of both companies are to be called after an independent expert probe is complete.

    In light of the recent incidents involving scooters from prominent EV brands bursting into flames, the subject of EV safety has come under the spotlight.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Electric scooters #electric vehicle (EV) #electric vehicles #Okinawa EV fire
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 01:55 pm
