3-Point Analysis | Will Yes Bank shares rise from the ashes?

The brunt of corporate governance lapses by the founder-promoter of Yes Bank, and the new management's inability to bring in requisite capital to clean up the books had to be borne by its shareholders.

Matters took a serious turn late last week after the bank's board was superseded by the RBI and a moratorium was imposed. Soon after, the private lender's shares crashed as the SBI was expected to pay a pittance for the rescue operation.

But, since then, the RBI has come up with a reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank’s rescue. With this, will the shares of Yes Bank rise from the ashes?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what this will mean for the shareholders of Yes Bank.