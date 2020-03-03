3-Point Analysis | February auto sales remain muted amid slowdown woes

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand how the sales of different segments of the sector have been in February 2020.
The automobile sector in the country continues to be under pressure as the overall slowdown in consumption and liquidity woes are taking a heavy toll on the industry.
There seems to be no respite due to weak macro environment and regulatory issues. But pre-buying ahead of BS-VI would be an important catalyst for the growth of the sector in the March quarter of 2019-20.
Though the coronavirus outbreak had affected the global economy, there is minimal impact on the production of automobiles as of now.
Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand how the sales of different segments of the sector have been in February 2020.
