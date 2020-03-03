3-Point Analysis | February auto sales remain muted amid slowdown woes

The automobile sector in the country continues to be under pressure as the overall slowdown in consumption and liquidity woes are taking a heavy toll on the industry.

There seems to be no respite due to weak macro environment and regulatory issues. But pre-buying ahead of BS-VI would be an important catalyst for the growth of the sector in the March quarter of 2019-20.

Though the coronavirus outbreak had affected the global economy, there is minimal impact on the production of automobiles as of now.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis to understand how the sales of different segments of the sector have been in February 2020.