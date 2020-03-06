App
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launched in India, here's what's on offer

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is 215mm larger than the outgoing model

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After showcasing the Tiguan Allspace for the first time at Auto Expo 2020 in February, Volkswagen has launched the SUV in India at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace comes to India via the complete build up (CBU) route in limited numbers. It replaces the five-seater Tiguan, which has been on sale in the country for some years. 

The Tiguan Allspace comes with a single 2.0-litre, TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 90hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

The SUV is 215mm larger than the outgoing model. The 110mm longer wheelbase has led to an addition of a third row. Further, the boot space has been increased to a maximum of 1,274 litres, depending upon the number of rows folded down. 

Other features include full-LED headlights and DRLs, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, eight-speaker sound system and keyless entry.

The SUV also offers seven airbags, ABS, Isofix child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake and a reverse camera.

Tiguan Allspace comes in seven colour options — black, grey, silver, blue, white, red, and orange.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Volkswagen

