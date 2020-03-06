Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launched in India, here's what's on offer

After showcasing the Tiguan Allspace for the first time at Auto Expo 2020 in February, Volkswagen has launched the SUV in India at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace comes to India via the complete build up (CBU) route in limited numbers. It replaces the five-seater Tiguan, which has been on sale in the country for some years.

The Tiguan Allspace comes with a single 2.0-litre, TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out 90hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

The SUV is 215mm larger than the outgoing model. The 110mm longer wheelbase has led to an addition of a third row. Further, the boot space has been increased to a maximum of 1,274 litres, depending upon the number of rows folded down.

Other features include full-LED headlights and DRLs, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, eight-speaker sound system and keyless entry.

The SUV also offers seven airbags, ABS, Isofix child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake and a reverse camera.

Tiguan Allspace comes in seven colour options — black, grey, silver, blue, white, red, and orange.