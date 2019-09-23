App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors launches Pro Edition accessories for Harrier, Nexon, other models at Rs 29,999

In a statement, the company said that it will offer features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting for Harrier, Hex, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on September 20 launched accessory upgrade packages for some of its models including its SUVs Harrier and Nexon, under the Pro Edition badge.

In a statement, the company said it will offer features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting for Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago. The report added that the newly-announced package takes into consideration the ever-evolving demands of its customers who want their cars to reflect their lifestyle.

The upgrade packages for Harrier and Hexa are pegged at Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, while for Nexon it comes at Rs 37,999. For Tigor and Tiago, the Pro Edition upgrade package will be available at Rs 29,999 which is also the starting price for the package.

Close
This comes after Tata Motors recently announced festive discounts on some of these models, aiming to lure customers. The development comes at a time when the automobile sector in the country has been reeling under a slowdown, witnessing drop in its sales.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 06:53 pm

tags #Pro Edition pack #Tata Harrier #Tata Hexa #Tata Motors #Tata Nexon #Tata Tiago #Tata Tigor

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.