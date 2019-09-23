Tata Motors launches Pro Edition accessories for Harrier, Nexon, other models at Rs 29,999

Tata Motors on September 20 launched accessory upgrade packages for some of its models including its SUVs Harrier and Nexon, under the Pro Edition badge.

In a statement, the company said it will offer features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting for Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago. The report added that the newly-announced package takes into consideration the ever-evolving demands of its customers who want their cars to reflect their lifestyle.

The upgrade packages for Harrier and Hexa are pegged at Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, while for Nexon it comes at Rs 37,999. For Tigor and Tiago, the Pro Edition upgrade package will be available at Rs 29,999 which is also the starting price for the package.