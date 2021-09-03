Ola launches used cars marketplace Ola Cars

Ola Cars will be offering "try and buy" services from home, EMI options, and a one-year warranty.

Users will reportedly be able to sell and buy second-hand cars on the Ola platform.

The development comes at a time second-hand car market is booming. As per a study by market research firm P&S Intelligence, the country’s used-car market would be worth $70.8 billion in 2030; in 2020 it was $18.3 billion.

Several start-ups, including CarDekho, Cars24, CarTrade, Droom, and Spinny, have already forayed into this space.