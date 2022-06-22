English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Okinawa Autotech to invest Rs 500 crores to set up manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

    The new plant will employ more than 5,000 people.

    June 22, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    An Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter

    An Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter

    Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech on June 22 said it will invest Rs 500 crore to set up a new manufacturing plant at Karoli in Rajasthan. Spread across 30 acres of land, the factory will have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units and will be fully operational from October 2023, Okinawa Autotech said in a statement.

    The plant will employ more than 5,000 people. This will be the third plant of the company apart from the two manufacturing facilities at Alwar in Rajasthan, it added.

    "As the market leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, we are committed to addressing the most significant issues faced by the sector. The R&D facilities planned in the mega factory will be futuristic to ensure we meet the sector’s demand ahead," Okinawa Autotech founder and MD Jeetender Sharma said.

    The factory will not only concentrate on the manufacturing of vehicles, but it will also have a supplier park that will take into account motors, controllers, battery packs and other electrical parts meant to support the complete EV ecosystem, he added.

    This plant will have an in-house automatic robotic battery manufacturing unit along with a motor and controller plant, the company said, adding there would also be robotic automation of plastic body parts moulding and a state-of-the-art paint shop to facilitate the localisation in the production process.

    Close

    Related stories

    Okinawa said the manufacturing of the entire range of scooters and motorcycles under its current joint venture with Tacita, meant for domestic as well as international markets, will be done at the new plant.
    Tags: #2-wheeler #auto industry #Business #Okinawa Autotech #Rajasthan
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 11:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.