    Napino Auto ties up with Israeli startup for electric two-wheeler manufacturing

    The commercial licensing pact with EVR for TSRF motors will give a new shape to the EV industry with lower cost and better performance while maintaining the advantages of traditional RFPM motors, Napino said in a release.

    PTI
    April 12, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Automobile component maker Napino Auto & Electronics on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Israel-based startup EVR Motors to develop and manufacture electric two-wheelers in India. The commercial licensing pact with EVR for TSRF motors will give a new shape to the EV industry with lower cost and better performance while maintaining the advantages of traditional RFPM motors, Napino said in a release.

    Designed and patented motor topology by EVR Motors, the Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TSRFPM) motor is significantly lighter, smaller and more efficient than conventional electric motors, the release said. The topology can be tailored for a wide variety of requirements and enable multiple variations based on the same design and tooling, it said, adding, the air-cooled motor for two-wheeler application weighs under 7-kg, has a diameter of 130 mm, and is a perfect fit for Indian electric two-wheelers, Napino said.

    ALSO READ: Electric vehicles offer Rs 3 lakh crore business opportunities by FY26: CRISIL

    "This partnership will help us build a stronger EV portfolio. These high-performance motors of up to 17 KW would allow us to cater to the premium EV segment. We are excited about bringing these products into the EV space," said Vaibhav Raheja, joint managing director of Napino. Napino Group is a supplier of proprietary solutions to the global original equipment manufacturers.

    "We're excited about our strategic partnership with Napino to manufacture and commercialise EVR's motors for the Indian market. Meeting the growing demand for electric motors and accelerating EV adoption in India is possible only by joining hands with a leading automotive player. "Combining our unique technology with Napino's engineering and manufacturing excellence will make a real difference in making our world more sustainable and improving the quality of life in India," EVR's CEO Opher Doron said.

    Naveen Kumar, Group CEO of Napino, said, "Our partnership with EVR for manufacturing their high-class power and torque density electric motors is a practical solution for the Indian market."



    Tags: #electric two-wheeler #Israeli startup #Napino Auto
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 07:18 pm
