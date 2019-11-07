Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz on November 7 rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V- Class Elite, expanding the product range in the premium automobile segment offered by the company.

The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive, would be built in Spain and sold in domestic market, Managing Director and CEO of the company Martin Schwenk said.

After unveiling the car, here, Schwenk said the luxury MPV is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom India) and would be sold along with V-Class product range V-Class Expression at Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom India) and V-Class Exclusive at Rs 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Equipped with a host of features including seats with massaging function, climate control, remote controlled door, 15 speaker surround sound system, the car also has agility control suspension system, he said.

The V-Class Elite will be available in a six-seater longer-wheel base variant and complaint to BSVI norms, he added.

"We are glad to continue our product offensive with the launch of yet another unique and versatile product for our discerning customers. The V-Class launched this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed much success", he said.

To a query, he replied saying that the company's V-Class sold in India was in "triple digits", but declined to reveal exact figures. He said the V-Class Elite was aimed at large families, sports enthusiasts, business owners.

"We are confident that V-Class Elite as a one of its kind product in India will create new benchmarks for luxury travel in the country and expand the segment", he said.