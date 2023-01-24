English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Kawasaki W175 REVIEW: This commuter bike is an under-the-radar workhorse that’s different

    The Kawasaki W175 is a perfectly competent motorcycle that does pretty much everything you can ask of it — but there’s a catch.

    Rana Chaudhury
    January 24, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Don’t look now, but everything retro is back in a big way. People are buying vinyl records, shooting photos on film, switching to feature phones, wearing late-’90s fashion … and riding lots of vintage-styled motorcycles.

    In India, we have Royal Enfield to thank for this (I say thank because I think retro bikes look great), and virtually every manufacturer has a throwback-style bike in its arsenal.

    Kawasaki is no exception – its W800 is one of the best-looking bikes on the planet, and it looks like the firm decided to go down a similar path with this, the W175. The W800 costs an arm and a leg, so the shrunk-down version is intended to (hopefully) put butts on seats.

    What is the W175, then? At first sight, it looks like a bike from the 1980s, and it gets that look quite right. The round, chrome-lined headlamp is a dead giveaway to its throwback styling, and the teardrop tank confirms it. There are more elements as well — chunky side panels, a large tail lamp, round indicators, curved fenders, a simple monopod instrument cluster and a long seat, among others.