Hyundai India's first rollout from Talegaon plant could be electric SUV, in 2025: Report

Hyundai (Source: Reuters)

Hyundai Motor India may roll out an electrified version of its upcoming micro-SUV, the first car, from General Motor India's Talegaon plant in the beginning of 2025, The Economic Times reported on March 14.

Reportedly, if Hyundai completes the proposed proposed acquisition of the US auto giant’s Talegaon plant, by 2025 its total installed capacity could go up to a million units.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

India's second largest car maker plans to increase its capacity at its Tamil Nadu plant to 820,000 units from 760,000 by June, the report said. GM's plant can produce 186,000 units per year, it added.

Multiple people aware of the company’s plans told ET that the second plant will pave the way for production and export of Hyundai’s mass market models in the compact segment.

Reportedly, Hyundai has asked its strategic suppliers to gear up for making investments at their manufacturing units around the Talegaon plant. “They (Hyundai) have told us to firm up our investment plans. The first car from the plant is likely to get rolled out from 2025,” said one of the persons cited above told ET.

In the meantime, Hyundai plans to begin production of its micro-SUV codenamed Ai SUV in September 2023. In its first year, the company plans to make 50,000-60,000 units of the model (including exports), followed by 70,000 in the second.

A person familiar with Hyundai India's developments said the company has been focusing on ramping up production at its existing facility to meet domestic and export demand.