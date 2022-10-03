English
    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India total sales rise to 5,18,559 units in September

    October 03, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST
    (Representative image. Credit: @mrv9019/Twitter)

    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a 7.6 per cent rise in total sales at 5,18,559 units in September. The company had sold 4,81,908 units in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

    Domestic sales were up 5.44 per cent at 4,88,924 units as against 4,63,683 units in September last year, it added. Exports were also higher at 29,635 units as compared to 18,225 units in the year-ago month.

    HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata said the auto-industry has registered a strong demand in the second quarter and the momentum continued with the on-going festival season.

    "All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer enquiries," he added.
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 08:12 pm
