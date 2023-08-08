Honda launches 2023 SP160 in 2 variants; price starts at Rs 1.17 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the latest SP160 motorcycle, available in two versions: single disc and dual disc. The pricing for these variants begins at Rs. 1,17,500 and Rs. 1,21,900, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The SP160 boasts a dynamic tank design accompanied by shrouds and an under cowl. Notably, it is equipped with an LED headlamp. Embracing a sporty aesthetic, the motorcycle features a 130mm wide rear tire and a sleek sporty muffler accented with chrome detailing.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Since its debut in 2015, the SP brand has revolutionized the 125cc motorcycle segment, setting unprecedented standards in technology, style, and performance.

Now, as we confidently progress into the future, we are delighted to extend the legacy of the SP brand a notch higher and introduce the all-new SP160. This sporty motorcycle is a representation of cutting-edge engineering and advanced innovation that is sure to fulfill the customer's expectations."

The SP160 is powered by Honda's 160cc Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine, designed for better performance and fuel efficiency. This engine uses a Solenoid valve to automatically control the air supply during startup and warm-up. The Engine Control Unit (ECU) manages this valve based on factors like oil temperature and intake air pressure.

The 2023 Honda SP160 features a digital display that shows various information such as the time, service reminder, gear position, side stand status, fuel level, and mileage statistics like average fuel consumption and speed. It also includes a single-channel ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) for braking control.

The rear suspension, a mono-shock, is positioned beneath the seat and attached to the robust diamond frame, ensuring a comfortable ride and stable handling.

For added convenience, the SP160 is equipped with an engine stop switch, allowing you to easily turn off the engine at signals or quick stops with a simple button press.

Furthermore, it includes a hazard switch, an essential safety feature that activates flashing indicator lights during emergency stops and low visibility situations.

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "The all-new SP160 motorcycle is inspired by ambitious young enthusiasts who desire a perfect blend of sportiness and utility. Setting a remarkable standard, the SP160 combines exceptional performance, outstanding fuel efficiency, seamless power distribution, and unmatched comfort. With its bold design and comfortable features, riders can effortlessly embark on long journeys with ease and convenience."