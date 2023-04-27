Citroen's midsize SUV C3 Aircross unveiled, to go on sale in second half of 2023

The new C3 Aircross has been developed with direct input from local consumers and regional teams and will be produced in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu with around 90 percent local integration. (Copyright Maison Vignaux @ Continental Productions)

Citroen is accelerating its international growth strategy as it reveals the all-new C3 Aircross, which is a unique midsize SUV offering true value and versatility with 5-seat and 5+2- seat packages.

The SUV will go on sale in the second half of 2023, the company said in a statement.

The new C3 Aircross, a 4.3m midsize SUV signals the second phase of Citroën’s C-Cubed programme, which was announced in 2019, according to the company.

The new C3 Aircross has been developed with direct input from local consumers and regional teams and will be produced in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu with around 90 percent local integration, the statement further read.

The company also said that it will launch the third model on the C3 platform.

