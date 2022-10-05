BMW G 310 RR and Apache RR 310 are virtually indistinguishable – except on some counts

BMW G 310 RR motorcycle

Since some confusion exists about the matter, let me try and shed some light on it.

The new BMW G 310 RR is the third motorcycle to be launched as a result of the partnership between BMW and TVS. The first two were the G 310 R Street and the G 310 GS, and these bikes were available only with BMW badges.

Now, however, things are a bit different – the bike you see here is essentially a TVS Apache RR 310 (an excellent machine) wearing BMW’s clothes. I was curious to see if the Beemer was radically different from the Apache, so I went and rode it. Here’s what I found.

To begin with, the most obvious visual difference is the BMW branding and the paint schemes, and… well, not much else. The two bikes share wheels, lights and various body panels, although the Beemer really stands out in its red, white and blue paint scheme.

BMW will also sell you an all-black version in case you’re the shy and retiring type, because on the red-white-blue, you’ll really stand out a mile. There’s no doubt that the BMW wins the visual game over the Apache, even though they’re the same bike.

Missing feature

In terms of equipment and features, the lists are very similar as well. You get the same switchgear, TFT screen, riding modes and LED lights, but a glaring omission is Bluetooth connectivity. Why a manufacturer would choose to omit a feature like this in this day and age (and at this price point) is beyond me.

As you would expect from a BMW, the bike is put together really well, and when you start it up, some graphics unique to the BMW show up on the screen. The key also gets BMW embossing.

There are no prizes for guessing that the G 310 RR and Apache RR 310 are twins in the mechanical department, too. The engine is a single-cylinder unit putting out a decent 34 bhp and 27 Nm, and it does duty with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a useful slip and assist clutch mechanism.

You get four different riding modes on both bikes – Track, Sport, Urban and Rain – but on the BMW, the ABS modulation, throttle response and the power/torque outputs are slightly different.

Once you’re off and running, however, you’d be hard-pressed to tell any real difference between the two. The 310 feels like it has more than enough power and is very responsive when you wring open the throttle, accelerating cleanly all the way to its redline.

The engine does become a bit noisy once the revs start climbing, but in the end that adds a bit to the experience of rapid progress. I certainly would have no hesitation taking this bike on long rides.

So far, so similar, then. In the ride and handling department, though, there are some subtle differences.

The Apache is a proper track-oriented machine and comes with Michelin Road 5 tyres and petal-design disc brakes; the Beemer gets regular discs and Michelin Pilot Street rubber.

What this means is that although the BMW feels perfectly adept at handling almost all conditions, the Apache has the edge when it comes to outright grip from the tyres, on both dry and wet roads. Most riders will not be able to tell the difference, but it’s there all the same.

In terms of the suspension setup, they’re exactly the same on both bikes, except that TVS gives you the option of upgrading to adjustable suspension and BMW doesn't – another slightly puzzling fact.

That said, the Beemer pretty much sails through anything you can throw at it in terms of road imperfections and doesn’t feel unsettled at all. It offers a great mix of ride quality and handling, and is the kind of bike that will make even amateur riders feel at ease, with its rock-solid stance and easy-to-use nature.

If you’re asking whether the BMW G 310 RR and the Apache RR 310 are indistinguishable, you’re right on most counts except the ones I’ve elaborated on.

You’d be just as happy on either bike, and what it really comes down to is badge value and paint schemes – because the BMW, at Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.99 lakh, commands a premium of Rs 20,000 to Rs 34,000 over the TVS and offers less features while at it. It’s entirely up to you to decide which one offers more ‘value’.