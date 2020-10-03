172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|bs-vi-bmw-g-310-r-and-g-310-gs-all-set-for-october-8-launch-5918291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS all set for October 8 launch

While the G 310 R has yet to be revealed entirely, we do get to see the new G 310 GS ADV and though it is not much, the small changes to the design bring the bike more in line with its current competition

Moneycontrol News

BMW is all set to launch the G 310 twins - G 310 R and G 310 GS - complete with styling updates as well as a BS-VI compliant engine.

The G 310 R has yet to be revealed entirely, however, we do get to see the new G 310 GS ADV, and while it is not much, the small changes to the design bring the bike more in line with its current competition, the Royal Enfield Himalayan and mainly the KTM Adventure 390.

Both bikes now get new, full-LED headlamps along with an integrated DRL. The GS also gets a red-painted chassis, but everything else remains largely the same. However, it is disappointing to see that the GS will not be getting a colour TFT display, unlike the Adventure 390. The TVS Apache 310 RR, which uses the same engine as the GS already sports this feature along with smartphone connectivity.

BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS

Coming down to the engine now, it will probably be the same 312cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that also powers the Apache in its BS-VI form. The GS’ engine made 33.9 PS and 28 Nm in BS-IV form and it will probably remain the same. However, the engine refinement, something that was sorely lacking in the old versions, may be taken a notch higher.

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are all set to be launched on October 8. Prices, too, have yet to be announced, but expect a slight premium taken into account the new engine and headlamp unit.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Auto #BMW G 310 GS #BMW G 310 R #BMW Motorrad #Business #India #Technology

