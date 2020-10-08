BMW launches G 310 R and G 310 GS in India with huge price cuts

BMW Motorrad has just launched the BS-VI G 310 series comprising the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Both the bikes come with a significant rejig in prices along with a few upgrades.

In terms of design, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS don’t change much. The lighting all around is LED now, including the headlamps, turn indicators as well as the tail lamps. What doesn’t change however, is the instrument cluster. It would be nice to see a full-colour dash like the one on the KTM 390 Duke and Adventure, but it is still the same LCD unit.

The overall silhouettes of the bikes remain the same as well, but the bikes now get new colour schemes.

The engine too has been upgraded to comply with BS-VI norms. The 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine produces the same 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Suspension doesn’t change on either bike and neither do the brakes. However, there is a new ride-by-wire throttle. Transmission is handled by a 6-speed gearbox but it now also gets slip-and-assist clutch benefits.

And now for the pricing. BMW has significantly lowered the prices on both the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. The G 310 R is priced at Rs 2.45 lakh while the G 310 GS is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh. Earlier, the R was priced at Rs 2.99 lakh while the GS commanded Rs 3.49 lakh. The new prices will definitely make the bikes more desirable considering the 310 R is on par with the 390 and Duke while the 310 GS significantly undercuts the 390 Adventure.

BMW is offering fairly attractive financing schemes as well with EMIs starting at Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,500 per month for the R and GS respectively.