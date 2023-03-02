Tripura results live: BJP eyes a comeback in state, Motha could play kingmaker

March 02, 2023 / 12:34 AM IST

Tripura elections 2023 live results: The BJP and its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), are seen retaining power in Tripura, according to exit polls on February 27. Of the 60 assembly seats in the state, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 44 seats in 2018. The alliance this time is expected to just sail through the majority mark of 31 seats as per exit polls. The dent in the alliance seems to have been made by the newbie Tipra Motha, which joined the fray with the demand for ‘Greater

Tipraland’. The party led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma is expected to open its account in the state winning around 9-16 seats. The party is predicted to beat the Congress-Left alliance for the second spot in the Tripura Assembly polls.