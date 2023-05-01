Karnataka Elections: BJP releases manifesto

BJP released manifesto for Karnataka elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 1 released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power.

The polls for 224-member House in the state are scheduled to be held on May 10, while the votes will be counted on May 13.

JP Nadda said the manifesto is centered on six schemes including education, affordable health, food security, income support, social justice and development.

The party eyeing a second consecutive term in the state also promised the party also promised three LPG cylinders free of cost to BPL families.

In the manifesto, which was released by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been promised.

It also assured that the BJP government will generate 10 lakh jobs in rural areas of Bengaluru and Jan Sevak programmes will be taken out for the effective implementation of state and centrally sponsored schemes.

"The manifesto is all about Naya Karnataka. Our manifesto talks about schemes and policies for people. It talks about the aspirations of all sections of society," said JP Nadda.

BJP converted the calamity into an opportunity in Karnataka, the party has worked for the welfare of people during COVID-19 crisis under the leadership of said Nadda.

He accused the previous Congress government of looting the resources in the state. The Siddaramaiah government also halted the schemes and development in the state, he added.

"Our government is for the development. BJP's double-engine government is trouble for the opposition. Karnataka is reaching one trillion economy and it is number one in foreign direct investment," said JP Nadda.

He alleged the Congress government could not open health and wellness center, while the state witnessed establishment of more than 8,000 such centers.

BJP worked and ensured safety of people in the state and it was their party that worked to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI). Unconstitutional reservation given to a minority community was also repealed by the BJP government and it was the long pending demand, Nadda said.