Karnataka Elections: BJP releases list of leaders to vote on May 10

On May 9, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of 68 senior party leaders who will cast their votes in the Karnataka elections on May 10. The polling process will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm for 224 assembly seats. The results will be announced on May 13.

The list includes prominent figures such as union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karndlaje, A Narayanaswamy, and Bhagwanth Khuba. BJP's election mascot and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa will cast his vote in Shikaripura at 8 am, while state president Nalinkumar Kateel and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya will vote in Mangaluru South and Vijayanagara, respectively.

The party's high command has directed all leaders to remain present in their assembly and parliamentary constituencies to encourage high voter turnout. BJP seeks a second consecutive term in the state but has not yet finalised its candidate for chief minister.

In the 2018 elections, the party had won 104 seats and was invited to form the government. However, Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition, securing 116 seats together. Fourteen months later, 17 MLAs (14 from Congress and 3 from JD-S) joined BJP, enabling Yediyurappa to become the chief minister.

Congress aims to win 150 seats this time, and various poll surveys have indicated that the party has an advantage in forming the government.