Karnataka Elections: BJP faces backlash as rebels emerge before polls

In Karnataka, many BJP leaders are upset over losing tickets to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing backlash in Karnataka after releasing its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party, which is seeking a second consecutive term in the state, has dropped nine incumbent MLAs and given tickets to 52 new candidates, sidelining veterans.

This move has led to criticism and protests from some party members, with former deputy chief Laxman Savadi quitting the BJP after being dropped from the list of candidates.

The situation may worsen for the BJP as April 20, the last date for making nominations for the polls, is expected to reveal the actual number of rebels within the party.

The BJP's high command has denied tickets to several incumbent legislators in Karnataka, including Anil Benake from Belgaum North, Halady Srinivas Shetty from Kundapura, S Angara from Sullia, Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad from Ramadurg, and Ramanna Lamani from Shirahatti.

This decision has led to protests by supporters of Yadawad and Benake in their respective constituencies.

In Udupi, the party has dropped incumbent MLA Raghupathi Bhat and given the ticket to Yashpal Suvarna, who is contesting for the first time. However, Suvarna's past comments on the hijab ban have raised concerns. In 2022, Suvarna had aggressively campaigned for a hijab ban in the state and had labelled young Muslim girls who had approached the Karnataka High Court for the right to wear the hijab on college grounds as "anti-national."

Bhat has expressed his disappointment with the party leadership over the denial of a ticket. He said that he was assured of a ticket until the last moment and would have followed K Easwarappa's example and retired from electoral politics if he had been informed earlier.

In addition to the incumbents previously mentioned, Sanjeeva Matandoor, the Puttur MLA and president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP, has been replaced by Asha Thimmappa.

Furthermore, BJP MLAs Goolihatti Shekar and Lalaji R Mendon have also been dropped, along with rebel MLA Anand Singh from Vijayanagara.

Overall, the party has dropped a total of 10 MLAs in its first list. B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of party veteran BS Yediyurappa, has been fielded from the Shikaripura seat that was previously represented by his father in the outgoing assembly. Yediyurappa, who is 80 years old, announced last month that he would not be contesting the elections.