Prestigious Marconi Society to honour three Indian origin scientists

Moneycontrol News

Marconi Society will honour three Indian-origin scientists for their contribution in the field of communication and information technology. Ananda Theertha Suresh, Thomas Kailath and Arun Netravalli will receive the awards at a special ceremony in New Jersey on October 3.

Arun Netravalli will receive this year’s Marconi prize for his pioneering work in the field of video technology. Originally from Karnataka, he is an alumnus of Mumbai’s Elphinstone College and IIT Bombay. He has also received a doctorate from Rice University, Houston.

New York-based Ananda Theertha Suresh will receive the Paul Baran Young Scholar award for developing technology that makes search faster and easier even on low-end mobile devices, with basic Internet. The Bengaluru born Google research scientist is an alumnus of IIT Madras and has a PhD from the University of California.

Padma Bhushan recipient Thomas Kailath will be felicitated with the life time achievement award by the society. Hailing from Pune, Kailath was a professor at Stanford and is currently an emeritus professor of engineering at the university. The 82-year-old will be given the award in view of his contributions in the field of modern communication.

Set up in 1974, by famous scientist Guglielmo Marconi’s daughter Gioia Marconi Braga, in honour of her Nobel laureate father, the society awards scientists whose achievements in communications and information technology have influenced the social, economic and cultural development of all humanity.