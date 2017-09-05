North Korea News LIVE: North Korea may launch ICBM tonight or tomorrow

According to various media reportrs, North Korea may launch ICBM tonight or tomorrow.
Sep 05, 10:35 AM (IST)
Dollar index trading close to 0.2 percent down at 92.48 amid a cautious mood prevailing among market participants due to tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
Sep 05, 09:42 AM (IST)
Media reports said that North Korea has been spotted moving what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile towards its west coast.
Sep 05, 08:59 AM (IST)
Speaking to the United Nations on Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that North Korea was begging for war. "Enough is enough," Haley said. "We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked...War is never something the Unites States wants -- we don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited. We will defend our allies and our territory."
Sep 05, 08:53 AM (IST)
The South Korean navy conducted major live fire drills today to warn North Korea against any provocation at sea. The drills were conducted in the Sea of Japan and involved the 2,500-tonne frigate Gangwon, a 1,000-tonne patrol ship and 400-tonne guided-missile vessels, among others, the navy said in a statement.
Sep 05, 08:18 AM (IST)
From the United States' point of view, a military response would be the least preferable option for a lot of reasons. Firstly, given that US intelligence about the locations of Kim Jong-un's nuclear sites is limited and that mountains occupy 79.5 percent of North Korea's territory, it would be very difficult to carry out a pre-emptive attack. Secondly, going by analyst estimates, it would take the US weeks, if not months, to get enough troops, equipment and fighter aircraft in the region.
Sep 05, 08:07 AM (IST)
In a phone call on Monday evening with South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in, US President Donald Trump agreed to let the country build more non-nuclear ballistic missiles, something that South Korea has been seeking for many years. However, this might be too little too late as even if the South manages to build more missiles in time, it is unlikely to alter the strategic balance in the Korean Peninsula in a significant way.
Sep 05, 08:01 AM (IST)
Also, China's trade with North Korea has steadily increased over the last one year or so and if it falls, South Korea is the one likely to take over. China will certainly not be overly comfortable with the idea of sharing a border with a US ally.
Sep 05, 07:56 AM (IST)
It is unclear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will go through with the decision to cut off oil supply to North Korea. China is North Korea's largest trading partner, accounting for around 90 percent of all trade carried out by the rogue state and all of the energy supply.
Sep 05, 07:52 AM (IST)
In a last ditch effort to avoid using military means to resolve the ongoing tensions with North Korea, the US has urged other countries of the United Nations Security Council to cut off oil supply to the rogue state.
