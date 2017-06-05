App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 05, 2017 04:13 PM IST

GSLV MK III-D1 all set to launch today : Why does it matter

ISRO is all set to launch their GSLV Mk III-D1 rocket bringing them one step closer to unravel more space missions in the future.

GSLV MK III-D1 all set to launch today : Why does it matter

Nidhi Chugh

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the heaviest rocket ever made by India, "Fat boy" GSLV MK III-D1, and GSAT-19, a communication satellite, at 5.28 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) Mk III-D1 is a developmental flight carrying the GSAT-19 communication satellite. This launch is in response to the success of the experimental GSLV on December 18, 2014.

Why does it matter?

The GSLV MK III-D1 is a three-staged vehicle carrying the 3136 kilo GSAT-19 for 16.20 minutes.

GSLV Mk-III is designed to carry heavy weighed satellites. It can carry up to 4,000 kg into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and 10,000 kg into the Low Earth Orbit.

ISRO launched GSAT-18 (3404 kg) communication satellite from Ariane, French Guiana costing India over Rs 400 crore.

Earlier, ISRO used to depend on foreign launchers for the launch of satellites weighing above 2,300kgs. ISRO will compete with the foreign launchers - American, Russian, European and Chinese in the launch market.

They will compete in launching bulky communication satellites for commercial use. From today, India will be self-reliant for their "monster" launches.

This, in turn, would help save the state's expenditure and increase revenue by helping other countries launch their "monster" rockets and satellites.

These communication satellites will boost internet speed for Indian users and will help improve connectivity.

This evolution will help ISRO unravel more space missions in the lander (surface of the planet) and orbit (orbiting in space) systems.

It has also made manned missions a possibility - where Indians can go to space.

It can augment the re-entry and parachute phases of crew module after the December 18 experiment enabling India  to send Indian astronauts to space.

This will bring ISRO one step closer to unravel more space missions in the near future.

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO #Technology

