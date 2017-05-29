Rajinikanth's political debut poses a question. BJP, AIADMK or new party?

Moneycontrol News

Southern superstar Rajinikanth's comments made during a week-long meet-and-greet session with fans in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have sparked rumours that the 66-year-old actor intends join politics.

"If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow," he had said addressing crowds from 15 districts of Tamil Nadu. "I will call you when there is a war. You come then. In the old days all men would go when there was a war," he said.

Rajinikanth has stayed away from politics so far, in a state where transition from movies to politics is rather fast.

Rajinikanth's possible entry into politics has been opposed by some for him not being a Tamilian. Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family in Karnataka.

During the speech, the superstar reacted to the cricticism by saying, "I was in Karnataka only for 23 years and have been in Tamil Nadu for more than 40 years. I am a pure Tamil, you have made me a Tamil."

Rajinikanth's brother Satyanarayana Rao Gaekwad recently hinted to the media that his brother was set to join politics.

"It is the people's wish that Rajinikanth should enter politics. He has just ended the first round of consultation with his fans and well-wishers who were urging him to take the plunge," Satyanarayana has said.

Key issues that may drive his political debut

A large power void has been created in Tamil Nadu after the death of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December.

Ageing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M Karunanidhi has delegated responsibilities to his son MK Stalin who is still learning the nitty-gritty of politics.

With four years to go until the next scheduled state assembly elections, entry into politics now will give him enough time to settle down.

BJP

Rajinikanth has in the past has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had met him during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, in Chennai.

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari recently in an interview with CNN News 18 said, "He is welcome in politics and it is my request to him to think about Bharatiya Janata Party. There is an appropriate place for him in BJP".

BJP president Amit Shah too said that the party's doors are open to "every good person".

The BJP which does not have a foothold in southern India is looking to grow in the state.

AIADMK

The split in the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after Jayalalithaa's death has left no one in complete control of the party.

However, neither the VK Sasikala, nor the O Panneerselvam faction will be ready to play second fiddle in their own party.

DMK

Rajinikanth had helped the DMK win the 1996 elections by criticising the AIADMK. However, he has since called it a "political accident". A rising Stalin may not want to live under Rajinikanth's shadow.

Launch his own party

Establishing his own outfit may let him set his own agenda. Rajinikanth may also fear alienating some sections of his fans if he joins any of the current parties.

He could also woo disgruntled leaders from other parties. A source colse to Rajinikanth named AIADMK's Ma Foi Pandiarajan and DMK's two time Member of Parliament, S Jagathrakshakan as two such leaders who could be lured to join the superstar's outfit.

Considering the large and passionate fan base that Rajinikanth has, he will make a mark in the state's politics if and when he decides to join.