Gujarat Election Results 2017 Final Tally: Under PM Modi, BJP closes in on a Congress-mukt India

Wondering about BJP's plan of action? Union minister JP Nadda has said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP General Secretary Saroj Pandey will go as observers to Gujarat and discuss about the leadership in the state. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar head to Himachal Pradesh to take up the leadership matter.
The BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics over "dirty caste politics" of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.
"All sections of society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, patidar, dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success," Gadkari said.
Dec 18, 07:07 PM (IST)
The Prime Minister's address to the BJP cadre has ended. Overall, a change of tone in pre- and post-election speeches by the PM. PM Modi largely stayed away from targeting the Congress and instead focussed on the developmental reform agenda.
Dec 18, 07:00 PM (IST)
Some people can't digest BJP victory, don't waste your time on them, focus on New India by 2022, PM Modi says.
Dec 18, 06:58 PM (IST)
The BJP cadre is enthusiastic. They're confidently responding with a resounding "Vikas Jeetega" to the PM's "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega" phrase.
Dec 18, 06:56 PM (IST)
The "poison" of casteism was spread so badly in Gujarat that it took workers like me 30 years to get rid of it. In last few months there were attempts again to sow seeds of casteism, but people rejected it. I congratulate them, but people must remain alert, the Prime Minister says.
Dec 18, 06:54 PM (IST)
The election show people cannot bear if anyone makes fun of 'vikas', says PM Modi. So many conspiracies were hatched in Gujarat by Congress, misinformation was being spread, he says.
Dec 18, 06:52 PM (IST)
Since 2014 Lok Sabha election, India is hungry for development. Whether you like BJP or not but nobody will be allowed to derail India's development, says PM Modi
Dec 18, 06:49 PM (IST)
The PM appears unperturbed by Rahul Gandhi and Congress' performance in Gujarat. You can dislike BJP but can't derail vikas, he says. Once again, PM Modi reiterates "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" promise.
Dec 18, 06:46 PM (IST)
The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:43 PM (IST)
BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.
Dec 18, 06:38 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi
Dec 18, 06:38 PM (IST)
I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.
Dec 18, 06:35 PM (IST)
Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dec 18, 06:32 PM (IST)
BREAKING | PM Modi BJP cadre at party HQ in Delhi.
Dec 18, 06:26 PM (IST)
With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is speaking now. He says the BJP has defeated the politics of caste.
Asked about allegations of EVM tampering, Shah testily tells a reporter to ask the Congress what happened in Punjab in the Assembly elections earlier this year.
We lost the battle, but have won the war: Surjewala
Hailing the victories as a new era, Shah says the BJP's 'politics of performance' and development are behind the party's twin successes.
BJP President Amit Shah is speaking now. He says the BJP is elated to emerge victorious in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Shah thanks the party workers for their role in retaining Gujarat and wresting Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.
The Sensex has closed 138 points higher after falling 800 points intraday, while the Nifty has ended the day 55 points after tumbling more than 250 points in the opening hour.
Official tally from the Election Commission: BJP has won 17 seats and is leading in 84 while Congress has won 15 and is leading in 61 seats.
The BJP has now slipped below the 100-seat mark in Gujarat, a bit of a psychological setback.
ALERT: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has won from Radhanpur.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was contesting as an Independent, has won in Vadgam.
BJP President Amit Shah will address a press conference at the party's headquarters at 2.30pm.
Official figures from the Election Commission: BJP leading in 101 seats, Congress in 74, Bhartiya Tribal Party in 2, NCP in 1 and Independent candidates in 3 seats.
“We will form governments with a clear majority in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” says Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
BREAKING: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has won from Rakjot West.
Here's the official word from the Election Commission, whose trends show the BJP crossing the majority mark of 92 and the Congress ahead in 64 seats.
After a sharp fall in early trade, order has been restored to the markets and both indices are now in the green. As of 10am, the Sensex is up 50.86 points or 0.15% at 33513.83, and the Nifty up 19.60 points or 0.19% at 10352.90. Follow live coverage here.
So where do things stand currently? PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah must have been nervous midway through counting when the BJP and the Congress were neck-and-neck, but trends now show the BJP pulling into a clear lead after crossing the majority mark of 92.
"We will form the government in Gujarat. Will wait for final figures. Even if BJP wins, we are the real winners," says Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.
The picture is changing again and the BJP lead is now widening. It's now 103 to 75, which is closer to what the exit polls had predicted.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is currently leading by 7,600 votes in Rajkot West.
So where do things stand currently? PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah must have been nervous midway through counting when the BJP and the Congress were neck-and-neck, but trends now show the BJP pulling into a clear lead after crossing the majority mark of 92.
The gap has now widened with the BJP leading 100-79. It's almost safe to say that the BJP will retain power in Gujarat, but only by the skin of its teeth.
The BJP has won Himachal Pradesh, crossing the halfway mark of 35. This means Virbhadra Singh has been ousted and Prem Kumar Dhumal will likely return as Chief Minister of the hill state. Follow live coverage here.
Trends show the BJP has now crossed the halfway mark and is now at 94 seats. But these are still leads and the picture could yet change dramatically.
These leads have shaken up the markets, and how! The Nifty has opened more than 250 points lower while the Sensex has opened more than 800 points lower.
More bad news for the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is also trailing
The majority mark is now within sight for both the BJP and the Congress. The BJP is at 73 and the Congress leads in 63. The number to watch is 92.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is now trailing in Rajkot West.
It looks like we have a fight on our hands. It's now 63 to 52 in favour of the BJP. Amit Shah might be feeling a tad nervous all of a sudden. Mission 150 is certainly impossible now.
Bad news for the Congress: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Gujarat state chief Shankersinh Gohil are all trailing.
An important update: The BJP is leading in several seats in the Patidar heartland, where the Congress was hoping to turn the tide with Hardik Patel's support.
The leads are coming in thick and fast now. The BJP currently leads 25-13.
Early trends from TV channels suggest the BJP is leading in 7 seats while the Congress is leading in 4.
Counting is officially underway. Expect early trends in the next half an hour, while we should have a clear picture by 10am.
Counting has ended in Gujarat. The BJP has won 99 seats while, Congress has won 77.
PM Modi, 'Pak conspiracy' and Congress’ own goals — A tale of BJP's Gujarat win
The 'Modi wave' gained strength and progressively escalated in provincial elections, enabling the saffron party to stamp its political dominance in states previously ruled by the Congress.
Demonetisation, GST fail to stop BJP from making it 5 in a row
Surat, which is home to one of Gujarat's largest trading communities, saw the BJP leading in 15 out of the 16 constituencies in the city.