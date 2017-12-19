App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Election Results 2017 Final Tally: Under PM Modi, BJP closes in on a Congress-mukt India

PM Modi lauds people's 'commitment' to reforms, while Hardik Patel pins the blame on 'hacked' EVMs.

highlights

  • Dec 18, 08:23 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 04:59 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 01:42 PM (IST)

    SUMMARY

    # The Bharatiya Janata Party has retained power in Gujarat

    # Latest trends show the BJP leading in 99 seats and the Congress ahead in 77.

    # The BJP has fallen short of its 2012 tally of 115 seats

    # The markets swung 1,100 points from red to green after BJP noses ahead

    # Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor have both won from their respective constituencies

    # Patidar leader Hardik Patel has accused the BJP of tampering with EVMs

    # BJP has wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress

    For full coverage of the Assembly election results, click here.

  • Dec 19, 05:54 PM (IST)

    Assembly Election Results 2017 - A Look At The Key Numbers 

  • Dec 19, 05:54 PM (IST)

    BJP Wins In Gujarat - But It's Far From Convincing 

  • Dec 18, 10:55 PM (IST)

    Read more: Gujarat Election Constituency-wise Results 2017

  • Dec 18, 09:55 PM (IST)

    Counting has ended in Gujarat. The BJP has won 99 seats while, Congress has won 77.

  • Dec 18, 09:55 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 08:15 PM (IST)

    Wondering about BJP's plan of action?  Union minister JP Nadda has said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP General Secretary Saroj Pandey will go as observers to Gujarat and discuss about the leadership in the state. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar head to Himachal Pradesh to take up the leadership matter.

  • Dec 18, 08:13 PM (IST)
  • Dec 18, 07:41 PM (IST)

    The BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics over "dirty caste politics" of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

    "All sections of society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, patidar, dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success," Gadkari said.

  • Dec 18, 07:38 PM (IST)
  • Dec 18, 07:33 PM (IST)
  • Dec 18, 07:12 PM (IST)

    For updates on constituency-wise Gujarat election results, click here.

  • Dec 18, 07:07 PM (IST)

    The Prime Minister's address to the BJP cadre has ended. Overall, a change of tone in pre- and post-election speeches by the PM. PM Modi largely stayed away from targeting the Congress and instead focussed on the developmental reform agenda.

  • Dec 18, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Some people can't digest BJP victory, don't waste your time on them, focus on New India by 2022, PM Modi says.

  • Dec 18, 06:58 PM (IST)

    The BJP cadre is enthusiastic. They're confidently responding with a resounding "Vikas Jeetega" to the PM's "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega" phrase.

  • Dec 18, 06:56 PM (IST)

    The "poison" of casteism was spread so badly in Gujarat that it took workers like me 30 years to get rid of it. In last few months there were attempts again to sow seeds of casteism, but people rejected it. I congratulate them, but people must remain alert, the Prime Minister says.

  • Dec 18, 06:54 PM (IST)

    The election show people cannot bear if anyone makes fun of 'vikas', says PM Modi. So many conspiracies were hatched in Gujarat by Congress, misinformation was being spread, he says. 

  • Dec 18, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Since 2014 Lok Sabha election, India is hungry for development. Whether you like BJP or not but nobody will be allowed to derail India's development, says PM Modi

  • Dec 18, 06:49 PM (IST)

    The PM appears unperturbed by Rahul Gandhi and Congress' performance in Gujarat. You can dislike BJP but can't derail vikas, he says. Once again, PM Modi reiterates "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" promise.

  • Dec 18, 06:46 PM (IST)

    The results in Himachal Pradesh show that people will reject parties lacking development agenda and are embroiled in all wrong acts. Today, when a government comes after five years is hailed as a miracle. Gujarat is an exception in terms of anti-incumbency. It has supported BJP and its allies since 1990s, says PM Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:43 PM (IST)

    BJP has defeated anti-incumbency in Gujarat with another term, says Modi. The Gujarat victory brings happiness for me personally, he adds. He lauds the state leadership since he left the Gujarat CM's post 2-3 years ago for duties at the Centre.

  • Dec 18, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh election results show there's no place for corruption: PM Modi

  • Dec 18, 06:38 PM (IST)

    I bow down before the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they chose the path of development. The nation has rallied in support of demonetisation and GST, says PM Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:35 PM (IST)

    Victory shows entire India is joining BJP's vikas yatra, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Dec 18, 06:32 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | PM Modi BJP  cadre at party HQ in Delhi.

  • Dec 18, 06:26 PM (IST)

    With the BJP looking set to win Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may become "more dictatorial", fears CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy. The Left leader said he now expected the BJP to pursue the "Hindutva policies" more vigorously. "Narendra Modi may become more dictatorial. It is not a positive sign for Indian democracy," Reddy told PTI.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.