Gujarat Election Results 2017 Final Tally: Under PM Modi, BJP closes in on a Congress-mukt India

The BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development politics over "dirty caste politics" of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

"All sections of society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, patidar, dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success," Gadkari said.