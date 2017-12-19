Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to get the latest on the battle for Gujarat

The Gujarat elections of 2017 will be remembered for a number of things starting with Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the helm of the Congress party. It will also be remembered as the first time the BJP had to really fight back to remain on top in over two decades. And we at Moneycontrol have captured these two facets of this momentous event to the fullest extent possible over the last couple of months.

When the campaign was still in its nascent stages, both parties had already started preparing for the war to come. From Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath to senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, everyone on both sides had come out all guns blazing from the very outset.

READ|Rahul Gandhi's visits to temples just a pretence: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

READ| Mani Shankar Aiyar calls PM 'neech aadmi', Narendra Modi hits back

This election is one of the most important political contests leading up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and will play a major role in determining its outcome. If the BJP wins this by a massive margin, as the exit polls currently suggest, then Narendra Modi will have established that the following he had gathered in the 2014 general elections is still more or less intact and for the people of India, he is still their best hope by a fair distance.

READ| Gujarat polls 2017: BJP likely to win, Congress to finish distant second, exit polls suggest

READ| Here's what Gujarat assembly elections 2017 mean for Narendra Modi

But as is with many an election in India, the Gujarat election result is by no means a foregone conclusion and exit polls can easily be proven wrong. In fact, some of BJP’s own allies expressed disagreement with the exit polls, saying the BJP is by no means guaranteed a win when the counting of votes takes place on Monday. Members of the Congress have also made it quite clear that they do not buy the picture exit polls are painting and that the party will surprise everyone with the results.

READ| With exit polls predicting saffron wave in Gujarat & HP, can Congress pull off an upset?

READ| Gujarat polls: BJP MP says his party will badly lose in the state

So on Monday, when the picture, whatever it might be, is unfurled bit by bit, you can depend on us to keep you informed about every piece of it. We will have a team covering the entire event live, and loads of other stories and opinion pieces through which you can make sense of what happens. Stay tuned to moneycontrol.com to get the latest on the battle for Gujarat.